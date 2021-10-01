Ashville drug trafficking arrest (1)

A look at the items seized during a recent search (Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, October 1, 2021)

BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A South Asheville area man was charged in connection to drug trafficking today, said the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant along Taft Avenue following a drug trafficking investigation. During the search, deputies said they located the following:

  • 105.1 grams of Heroin
  • 41.9 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 14.9 grams of marijuana
  • cutting agents and multiple items of drug paraphernalia
  • $3,246 in U.S. currency
  • Four pistols
    • One of the pistols had an FN 5.7x28mm round which is known to penetrate body armor, according to deputies.

The suspect, Mohmmad McCaulie Glynnd Rice, was charged with the following, according to deputies.

  • Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Level III Trafficking in Heroin
  • Trafficking in Cocaine
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin
  • Maintaining a Vehicle for the Purposes of Controlled Substances
  • Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substances
  • Manufacture, Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance Within 1000 feet of a School, Daycare, or Public Park
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Asheville Drug Arrest

1 of 7

“Getting these guns and drugs off our streets helps to reduce harm in our communities and I thank our BCAT Detectives and SCET Deputies for their work. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

Rice is currently being held on a $220,000 bond, deputies said.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.