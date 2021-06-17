BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they have taken a man into custody after he was accused of kidnapping and rape in the Leicester Area.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 57-year-old Bobby Lee Penley is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense and one count of first degree kidnapping.
Bond for Penley is set at $500,000 and additional charges are pending, says deputies.
