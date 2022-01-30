BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently recovered two stolen vehicles and four stolen cargo trailers from addresses in Buncombe County.
Deputies said they responded to Merrills Cove Road after they received word that a stolen Snap-On cargo trailer was possibly there. When they arrived at the scene, they saw one of the suspects, 29-year-old William Melvin Reese II, driving a stolen truck. Resse was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Possession of Stolen Property.
While at the residence, deputies also spoke to 56-year-old Michael Scott Wasson. Following some questioning, deputies took Wasson into custody and charged him with two counts of Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.
According to deputies, they searched the property and four stolen cargo trailers and some stolen tools.
During their investigation, deputies said they found information that led them to an address along Lower Christ School Road in Fletcher. When they searched the area, deputies located another stolen vehicle and other stolen tools.
Deputies said they are working on returning all of the property to where it belongs.
