SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT said drivers should expect lane closures and detours along I-85 South starting Saturday night.
The lane closures will be in place between mile markers 77 and 80 between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
Additionally, southbound traffic will be detoured onto Business 85 South at Exit 77 starting at 10 p.m.
A single lane of I-85 South will reopen to drivers at mile marker 77 at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Motorists should expect lane closures southbound between mile markers 77 and 80 Saturday night between 10 pm and 9 am Sunday morning.
Traffic accessing I-85 South from the US 221 exit ramp will be detoured south on US 221 to West US 176/ I 585 North, then to I 85 Business South. This detour will remain in place until further notice.
