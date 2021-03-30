ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Anderson Police Department is asking for help in locating two runaway juveniles.
Destinee Zykeria Young was last seen around 11 PM on March 30 in the area of Owens Dr. in Anderson, SC. She was wearing a blue/purple jacket and blue jeans with her hair in braids. She is 14 years old, and her height is around 5,5".
Tyasia Shaquela Kanija Brownlee was last seen around 11 PM on March 29 around Owens Dr. in Anderson, SC. She was wearing glasses, a school uniform consisting of a black shirt and khaki pants, and her hair was in a black hair wrap. She is 15 years old, and her height is around 5'7".
These two are likely traveling together. Any information concerning the children should be forwarded to Detective Kreig Marzolf at (864)231-2249 or emailed to kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.
