WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina leaders are hoping a 53-foot semi-truck trailer equipped with the latest simulation technology will get more young people interested in pursuing a skilled trade for a career.
Today the trailer, called the Workforce Workshop, stopped at Tri-County Technical College's Oconee Campus.
It's part of the "Be Pro Be Proud SC" campaign. About a quarter of the state's skilled trade workforce is nearing retirement, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce. They are hoping this training center will recruit people to fills those jobs.
The trailer cost $1.3 million to create and is a product of several public-private partnerships.
Inside, students can get hands on experience in a wide variety of fields with simulators, including construction, welding and trucking.
Walhalla High School student Nathaniel Collins said operating the heavy equipment simulator has him thinking about more hands on jobs.
"This is great experience, especially to show you what it’s like is amazing," he said.
For more information on the Workforce Workshop and to see where it's headed next click here.
