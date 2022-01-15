EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - As the winter inches closer to the Carolinas, many people are getting prepared.
I'm addition to buying bread and milk, and other groceries, sleds are a hot commodity.
Over at Winslett’s Market in Easley, they’ve already sold out of them.
“Brought the sleds out on Tuesday,” said Jamie Winslett, the market’s owner. “I guess it was yesterday morning about 12:00 that we had no sleds left at all.”
We also spoke to a mom and daughter about their snow day plans.
“Going to make some hot chocolate and soup, and make some snow angels if there’s some good snow out there I’m going drag her out there and have some fun with some snow balls fights,” said Mi-Cheria Moore.
If you are unable to find a sled, then consider improvising.
“You can’t find a sled, just improvise and get a piece of cardboard, or turn a trash can lid,” Winslett said.
