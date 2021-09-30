SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A well-known Upstate restaurant will be closed until next Thursday to allow their employees to get tested for COVID-19.
The Beacon Drive-in restaurant said on their website it will not reopen its door until Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 a.m. This time will allow all employees to get a COVID test, which is required according to the restaurant.
The restaurant also mentioned that staff will take advantage of the down time to perform needed maintenance and cleaning.
"Like most other businesses, we are concerned about the ongoing safety for our employees and customers. We appreciate your ongoing patronage and hope to open stronger and healthier than ever. Thanks again for your business," said the restaurant.
