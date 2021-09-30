Travel Channel show to film at The Beacon Drive-In later this month

The Travel Channel will film at the Beacon on May 14 (FOX Carolina/ May 8, 2018)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A well-known Upstate restaurant will be closed until next Thursday to allow their employees to get tested for COVID-19.

The Beacon Drive-in restaurant said on their website it will not reopen its door until Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 a.m. This time will allow all employees to get a COVID test, which is required according to the restaurant.

The restaurant also mentioned that staff will take advantage of the down time to perform needed maintenance and cleaning.

"Like most other businesses, we are concerned about the ongoing safety for our employees and customers. We appreciate your ongoing patronage and hope to open stronger and healthier than ever. Thanks again for your business," said the restaurant.

MORE NEWS: Suspect charged after K-9 shot in hours long SWAT standoff, sheriff says

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.