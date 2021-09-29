Travel Channel show to film at The Beacon Drive-In later this month

The Travel Channel will film at the Beacon on May 14 (FOX Carolina/ May 8, 2018)

SPARTANBURG, SC ( FOX CAROLINA) - The Beacon Drive-In is closed in Spartanburg until Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

According to the restaurant's website, they plan to take this time to perform needed maintenance and cleaning. 

They have also required all their employees to get COVID tests.

MORE NEWS: Upstate school districts react to injunction against school mask ban proviso

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.