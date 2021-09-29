SPARTANBURG, SC ( FOX CAROLINA) - The Beacon Drive-In is closed in Spartanburg until Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
According to the restaurant's website, they plan to take this time to perform needed maintenance and cleaning.
They have also required all their employees to get COVID tests.
