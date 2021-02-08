COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer announced on Monday that he has hired five full-time analysts who will assist the football program.
The university said former Gamecock linebacker Shaq Wilson heads up the quintet. Nick Coleman, Ahmad Smith, Lonnie Teasley and Stanton Weber round out the lineup.
Coleman and Teasley will provide analysis for the offense, while Wilson and Smith will work as defensive analysts. Weber will be the special teams analyst.
