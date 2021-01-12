COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's Shane Beamer hasn't had the smooth start every first-time head football coach dreams about after getting the job.
Beamer has seen the names of several Gamecocks appear in the transfer portal, recruits de-commit and two assistants he hired for his staff have left to work for a Southeastern Conference rival.
The 43-year-old Beamer believes these developments come with the territory when turning around a team that has gone 6-16 the past two years.
Beamer says the players and assistants with the program when classes resumed this week are fully committed to making the Gamecocks a winning program.
