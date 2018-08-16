A Henderson County man said a bear made itself cozy in his camper while he was away.
Wally Nichols said he returned home and found evidence that the wild intruder had vandalized and broken into the camper.
Before he left to spend some time on the coast, Nichols said the bear had been hanging around his house and getting into his trash.
Now, he’s making repairs to his camper after the black bear made itself at home while he was out of town.
