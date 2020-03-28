ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A popular children's book is getting kids in the Upstate outdoors while maintaining proper social distance.
It's being called a bear hunt on social media and a group of more than 2,000 joined a facebook group in Anderson.
It's as simple as placing a bear or any stuffed animal in your window.
You can then join the facebook group to find out where the other participants are, but the key is to get your neighbors to play along.
With many confined to their homes, thousands are looking for ways to get out of the house while staying safe.
They are doing that by participating in a trend of people placing bears in their windows and encouraging others to go on "Bear hunts".
An Anderson woman started a group doing this in the upstate on Thursday. Deborah Pearson took her grandkids to participate as well.
Deborah Pearson says, "I went yesterday on a bear hunt and they thought it was the greatest thing and I enjoy seeing the bears that people had in their windows as we rode by."
She says, "I’m just floored that people have been enjoying it as much as they have." The group gained 2,000 members since Thurday.
Pearson says, "some people made a schedule. Like one week it’s a bears, and maybe when it gets closer and easter, it’ll be rabbits and eggs and somethings just to keep it going and keep the community involved and have something for the children to do while they’re all sitting at home."
It's something that will put a smile on your face and allow you to get out of the house, even if only for a moment, to tally up the bears in your neighborhood.
Pearson believes, "it has brought a lot of people closer together as far as a community and that way even though we are distanced, we are still connected. Driving by looking at the houses and enjoying the bears and it is just a fun thing and I think it has brought the community together."
