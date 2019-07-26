SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - 10-year-old Avery Smith's yard extends out into nearby woods in Seneca, a natural ground for possible wildlife encounters. But not once has she ever spotted a bear.
That is, until now.
Avery's parents say their intrepid child spotted the black bear roaming near their home two nights in a row in July. They sent the video in to FOX Carolina showing the bear strolling around near their neighborhood, sniffing about and even giving a nearby tree a good 'ol bear hug.
Their new neighbor may seem friendly, but South Carolina DNR reminds residents to beware their ursine neighbors. While black bears are shy, they're attracted to food left easily about, like trash. Keep your cans off of the curb until trash day arrives, and if you happen upon a bear, keep calm and slowly back away. Click here for a full list of guidelines from SCDNR.
