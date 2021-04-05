COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Springtime is here again and black bears are coming out of hibernation.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is reminding South Carolinians to keep areas such as garbage, bird feeders, and pet food secure. This will prevent black bears from coming into residential areas.
The presence of a black bear is not always a problem, but if there is an easy meal to be found, they will linger in an area.
SCDNR provides these tips for dealing with black bears:
- Birdfeed and feeders: Remove feeders id a bear is eating the food. The bear will move on quickly.
- Garbage: Keep garbage in a tight shut or bear-proof trash can. Open garbage in the dumpster or truck will attract a bear.
- Pet food storage: Keep foot in an airtight storage container if left outside and do not leave any food in the open.
- Clean grills: Keep grills so food odors do not attract bears.
- Beehives: Invest in an electric bear-proof fence to protect the beehives.
- Do not feed: Feeding bears promote nuisance behavior.
- Keep wildlife wild: Do not approach bears. Give them space and they will move on.
Tips for camping in bear territory:
- Keep the camp clean. Keep food out of tents and sleeping bags.
- Hang food, trash, and other odorous items away from camp and at least 10 feet high. Hang it 4 feet from any vertical support or store in a bear-proof container.
- Treat livestock food the same as human food.
For black bear emergencies, please call 1-800-922-5431 or 911.
Spotted black bears can be reported here: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/bear/sightingform.html.
