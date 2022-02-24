GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beck Academy is on lockout status due to law enforcement in the surround area, according to Greenville County Schools.
Tim Waller said no one is allowed to enter or leave the school while deputies are in the nearby area.
We're told this lockout has nothing to do with the school.
