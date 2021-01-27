Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - AnMed Health is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to help administer COVID-19 vaccines on a wider scale.
Officials with the hospital tell us that beginning February 8, the Civic Center of Anderson will host both DHEC and AnMed to administer the vaccines.
DHEC will be on site Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays while AnMed will be there Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
People can register through a MyChart account. If they don't have an account, they can sign up for one by clicking here.
For more information, those interested in the vaccine can call 864-512-2897.
More news: Prisma opens units in Laurens, Sumter to help care for COVID-19 patients, free up beds at other hospitals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.