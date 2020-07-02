Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning July 6, and running through July 9, South Main Street, from Broad Street to Falls Park Drive will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
City officials say the closure will allow for the removal of the tower crane from the Camperdown development.
The sidewalk in this section of South Main will be open overnight from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each day.
Also happening on July 6, Townes Plaza at the corner of South Main Street and Falls Park Drive will be closed. The closure is expected to last two weeks and will allow crews to make drainage and landscaping improvements and to resurface the plaza.
During the closure, pedestrian access and access to businesses will be maintained, however parking along Falls Park Drive will be limited during construction.
More news: Clemson Free Clinic to distribute masks on Wednesday nights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.