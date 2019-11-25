Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced a change in how they will issue boat registrations beginning in January of 2020.
According to the agency, the changes come as a result of legislation changing how counties collect property taxes on boats.
DNR says instead of renewing every three years, as they do now, boat owners will be required to renew their registration annually much like they do with automobiles. The cost of the new registration will be $10, a third of the current three-year fee of $30.
Another change coming is that taxes will now be collected for the coming year, instead of being collected in arrears for the previous year.
DNR says key things for boaters to keep in mind are:
Currently Registered Boats: All current registrations will remain valid until they expire. Counties won't begin billing current owners for the annual registration until January 2021, and only then once their registration is set to expire.
Tax Questions: Counties will begin issuing new prospective tax notices for boats registered within the county beginning in 2020. The change to the registration may change the look of your yearly tax notice from your county.
Month of Expiration for New Registrations: Much like a car, new registrations will be based on date of sale, regardless of when the owner chooses to register the boat.
In-State Changes of Ownership: After purchase, the new owner will need to visit their county tax office first to pay the taxes due for the coming year. Then they can apply for title and registration.
Current Owners: The expiration month on the vessel’s current decal will continue to be the month that property taxes are due on that boat.
Non-taxable Boats Titled and Registered in S.C.: SCDNR will continue to mail renewal notices for boats that are non-taxable. Their renewal notices will become annual.
Purchasing a Used Boat: SCDNR strongly recommends that prospective buyers research the registration and tax status and any potential recorded liens of any S.C.-registered boat before purchasing it.
To view the free online look up service and to see general information regarding boating laws and titling and registration, click here.
