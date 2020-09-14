Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting tomorrow, crews with the SCDOT say the bridge on Pumpkintown Road over Middle Saluda River will be closed for roadwork.
The construction will take place September 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Crews say the closure is to allow for the removal of large debris near the bridge pilings.
Traffic heading west on Pumpkintown Road (SC-288) will be advised to the detour as follows: North River Road (S-23-175) to Geer Highway (US-276) to Pumpkintown Road (SC-288).
Traffic heading east on Pumpkintown Road (SC-288) will be advised to the detour as follows: Geer Highway (US-276) to North River Road (S-23-175) to Pumpkintown Road (SC-288).
SCDOT officials say the detour is about ten and a half miles in length.
