LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A $1 million donation is bringing a life-changing resource to part of the Upstate.
Belk is partnering with Family Promise to bring a new location to Laurens County. Their mission is to help homeless and low-income families get back on their feet. Family Promise offers shelter programs, family mentoring, community initiatives and other resources to help families thrive in life.
Those that are struggling with homelessness and poverty will have hope through the program, and have already helped several families in the Upstate.
"My family and I got into the program and we've been here ever since," said Tammy Hart who’s a graduate of Family Promise. She and her three children moved to Greenville back in 2006
Hart was introduced to the organization by a pastor of the church she was attending at the time. She credits the program for changing her life.
Here's how the program works: various churches within the Family Promise network will host a family for up to a week at a time and then rotate them to the next congregation. While living with that church, parents will attend a day center that helps them find jobs, repair their credit, and identify resources that will foster sustainable living.
Belk will continue taking donations though March 2. You can donate once you’re at the cash register; there will be a prompt on the machine to give to Family Promise.
One of the best things about giving to this organization is you get to see the difference being made up close.
"And it's in our own community. It's not just going somewhere where we just don't know what's happening. It's coming back to our community," said Belk Store Manager Melissa Schofield.
