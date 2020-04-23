Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning May 1, Belk says it will re-open stores in both South Carolina and Arkansas.
According to a company spokesperson, the health and safety of the customers and associates is their top priority. As such, the company will begin implementing new precautions recommended by the CDC and local health officials.
The company says it will only be open from noon until 6 p.m. each day, and will limit the number of shoppers allowed in the store at any given time to ensure safe social distancing practices.
The store says curbside pickup will be available at select stores, including all the stores that re-open in May, as an additional way to offer limited contact shopping.
Belk says they will continue to follow all local and state protocols and adhere to the guidance of the CDC and local health authorities.
For a complete list of open stores, click here.
More news: 73,000 file for unemployment insurance in S.C., officials say it's the first decline in filings in 5 weeks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.