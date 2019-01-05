Pickens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Pickens Fire Department is responded to a house fire in Pickens County along Belle Shoals Road and Mauldin Lake Road intersection, officials report.
No injuries were reported and the Red Cross is assisting the family.
The family of the victims have also started a Go Fund Me page to help, which can be found here:
https://www.gofundme.com/mcmahan-family-fire-relief-fund?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate
