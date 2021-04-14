GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters from the Belmont Fire Department say they were called to a fire near Fleetwood Dr. on Wednesday evening.
Belmont Fire Chief Anthony Segars says that fire units responded at around 8:43pm after a homeowner reported a fire that spread to the attic and roof of the home, causing the roof to collapse.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, Belmont FD says.
Firefighters say the house is a total loss.
Stay tuned for updates as we work to learn more.
