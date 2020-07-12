POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved pet pooch who was featured on a Discovery television show sadly passed away Sunday.
"Moonshiners" fans will remember Cutie Pie, a small dog rescued by docu-series regular Josh Owens from a local kill shelter in Polk County, North Carolina. According to Discovery's website, the little pup was tasked with guarding Owens' truck and ridding their moonshine still of rodents. She often found her joy riding with Owens on his motorcycle, keeping balance while enjoying the ride.
Wherever Owens went, so did Cutie Pie; she made several appearances on the show and traveled with him at appearances locally and around the world.
"She was my best friend," Owens told us.
Cutie Pie lived to see 18 years.
