LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved member of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office has now retired, and she'll be enjoying some time kicking up her paws.
LCSO says bloodhound Sandy is now enjoying retirement after 8 years on the job. She will now be spending more time with her handler, Investigator Haupfear, while a new bloodhound steps up to help find missing children and track down suspects.
Sheriff Don Reynolds says new bloodhound Maggie will now step into the pawprints left behind by Sandy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.