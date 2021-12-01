SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate teacher has died after teaching for more than 20 years, according to Spartanburg School District One.
According to the School District, Jennifer Johnson started teaching in the district at Campobello Grambling School in the year 2000. Johnson has since been teaching at Landrum High School for the past 19 years.
Below is a statement from the School District:
"She impacted the lives of many students and colleagues throughout her years in Spartanburg One. We continue to lift up the entire Johnson family and Landrum High School community during this difficult time."
