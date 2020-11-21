ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former TL Hanna coach and friend of James “Radio“ Kennedy, Harold Jones, says with the 2020 we’ve had, it feels like Radio’s passing was only a few short months ago.
“You know, the marker is awesome,“ Jones said. “Radio will probably be smiling down from heaven when he sees this.“
That new $4,700 marker is something Jones says they’ve just begun collecting donations for. It shows Radio’s beaming face with the TL Hanna field behind him.
“We feel like next year, when the virus is gone and all, we are going to get a lot of visitors coming in to look at the statue and see where he is buried,“ Jones said.
He also adds they are still early in the process, and I’ve only started calling a small group of close friends. But they plan to expand their efforts soon.
“We got so many emails, coming in from all over the world, when he passed,“ Jones recalled.
Jones also says – Radio was a man who never met a stranger. And as he turned on his radio to listen to the TL Hanna broadcast Friday night, he was reminded of the man who touched so many.
“Radio was just like a son to us,“ Jones said. “We loved him so much. We miss him so much. We just want to keep his legacy going. And this marker is going to be a big thing for us.“
If you want to donate, Jones says you can mail checks to the Care of Commercial Bank—P.O. Box 127–in Honea Path, SC. In the subject line of a check, simply right: “Radio’s grave marker.”
He says they are hoping to raise all the money in the next month, so they can get the project started first thing in January 2021.
