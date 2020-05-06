BHP Banners

The seniors at Belton-Honea Path High were honored with these banners that now are proudly displayed at the town square. 

 Source: Sam Gilmer

BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Graduation ceremonies for high school and college seniors have had to be postponed, or be conducted in unusual manners due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

While school officials throughout the country work to try to give their seniors the celebrations they deserve, several Upstate high school leaders are making sure their 2020 classes know how special they are. 

Belton Mayor Tiffany Owensby says she wanted to honor the seniors at Belton-Honea Path High School with banners that she and other school officials designed.

Owensby and the Mayor of Honea Path worked together to make sure their seniors knew how proud of them they, and their communities, are.  

The three banners proudly stand in Belton's town square. 

PHOTOS: BHP seniors honored with banners displayed in town square

1 of 9

MORE NEWS: 

University of South Carolina plans to resume in-person classes for fall 2020 semester

Chances of invasive Asian Giant Hornets being in South Carolina are "about zero," experts say

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.