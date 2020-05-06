BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Graduation ceremonies for high school and college seniors have had to be postponed, or be conducted in unusual manners due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While school officials throughout the country work to try to give their seniors the celebrations they deserve, several Upstate high school leaders are making sure their 2020 classes know how special they are.
Belton Mayor Tiffany Owensby says she wanted to honor the seniors at Belton-Honea Path High School with banners that she and other school officials designed.
Owensby and the Mayor of Honea Path worked together to make sure their seniors knew how proud of them they, and their communities, are.
The three banners proudly stand in Belton's town square.
The seniors at Belton-Honea Path High were honored with these banners that now are proudly displayed at the town square.
