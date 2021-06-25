GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The devastation unfolding in Miami is tragic and heartbreaking. Imagine being sleep and your apartment suddenly collapses; there’s nothing you can do but pray or hope for the best outcome.
For one Belton couple, they’re in Miami right now, near where the the partiality collapsed building stands.
“We are actually here for our 20th wedding anniversary,” Talichia Ellenburg said. “We were staying at The Alexander which is about two miles from it.”
The unthinkable happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning — overnight.
According to Ellenburg, “We got in about 1:00 a.m” from celebrating married life. Miami is a place they’ve been before so it’s not unfamiliar land.
“Throughout the night was lots of sirens, which we couldn’t decipher whether or not… we hear sirens from time to time when we have visited Miami before,” she explained. “It’s normal, it’s kind of like New York City — you hear it happening in the middle of the night but you never know what it’s related to.”
Their family and friends were considerably frantic trying to reach the Upstate couple as the rest of the nation learned what happened and images of the the extensive damage made it’s way through the internet.
“Had no idea anything was going on. We woke up to a bunch on texts, screenshots, and phone calls,” she said.
The two decided to drive around and see more of what was going on. Images shared with FOX Carolina show a city in disbelief, a place filled with curiosity — rightfully so. Zoomed in cell phone video reveals a story of fear and a disfigured reality.
I asked Ellenburg what was the atmosphere like.
“There was a somber…you could tell that there was something in the atmosphere that was going on,” she explained. “Their home just fell out from under them or their vacation getaway just completely collapsed.”
As first responders continue searching through piles of heavy debris there are several dozen families still waiting to be notified for the unaccounted.
“I pray that God can bless those [families] and give them some type of peace,” Ellenburg said.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.