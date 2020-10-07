BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)-The Belton-Honea Path Water Authority says that it is having trouble getting water to its customers.
According to a news release, the BHPWA is working to fix the issue but currently does not know the source of the water loss.
The city of Belton advised its citizens to try to conserve water and if needed, will issue a boil water advisory.
Director of Combined Utilities Bo Barnes says that the city will give updates once more information is available.
