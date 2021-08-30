BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Belton-Honea Path's upcoming junior varsity and varsity football games against Palmetto High School have been canceled, according to a tweet from the school's athletic department.
The reason for the cancellation was not released in the tweet.
The JV game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday while the varsity game was scheduled to be played Friday, according to the school.
Belton-Honea Path will now play Woodmont High School for both JV and varsity, according to a tweet from Woodmont's Athletic Department.
Our scheduled football games v Walhalla have been canceled.— Woodmont HS Sports (@WeAreWoodmont) August 30, 2021
Our new opponent for this week will be Belton Honea Path High School.
JV @ Woodmont - Thursday, 9/2 - 6:00
Varsity @ BHP - Friday, 9/3 - 7:30#WeAreWoodmont pic.twitter.com/EFXfaRl6Kn
The JV game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Woodmont while the varsity game will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Belton-Honea Path.
