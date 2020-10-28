BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District Two said that Belton-Honea Path High School went on lockdown after a potential threat on Wednesday afternoon.
Anderson School District Two said the following on their Facebook page:
This afternoon a potential threat was made against Belton Honea Path High School. Due to this all Anderson School District Two Schools are under a partial lockdown and BHP is under a full lockdown. We are working with law enforcement for guidance during this time. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. As always the safety of our students are our number 1 priority.
JT Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway to determine who made the threat. He said extra personnel is at the school.
Stay tuned for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.