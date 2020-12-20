COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton-Honea Path cheer team is once again hauling home the hardware from state after a day of stunts, yells, and flips!
The squad netted 282 overall points in Saturday's competition to take home their second consecutive championship in class 3A cheer, repeating a victory from last year. The only difference this time is division; last year, the Bears competed in class 4A.
This is the program's second-ever state win, and a notable one amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also notable was the Upstate representation in the top teams; Blue Ridge took second with 270 points overall, and Palmetto was in at 3rd with 264 points. Seneca, Chapman, Daniel, and Wren's squads took 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th respectively, and Chesnee took 10th.
Two teams from the Midlands also performed well: Mid-Carolina at 4th and Brookland-Cayce at 9th.
