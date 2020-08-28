BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that a Belton man had been arrested after investigators accused him of sharing files containing child sexual abuse material.
Wilson said Jason Allen Bowles, 40, faces four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree. Each count carries up to ten years in prison if Bowles is convicted.
Wilson said the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security also assisted.
