GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Belton man has passed after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool.
On June 20, respondents were called to a location along Patches Way.
EMS pulled the man from the swimming pool and performed CPR and advanced life support.
He was pronounced shortly after.
The Greenville County Coroner identified him as 62 year old Gerald L Griffin.
The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
(1) comment
It’s Jerry Griffith!!
