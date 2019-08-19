Generic Water Faucet

The Environmental Protection Agency said it will develop and set a limit -- known as a maximum containment level, or MCL -- for two of the chemicals, but advocates say it will take years of regulatory work before the standard will be set.

 Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Around lunch time on Monday, officials in Belton announced the water main break along Belton Honea Path Highway had been repaired. 

On Monday morning, officials had asked residents to conserve water due to the break. 

The city said the break was causing residents across the city to experience low pressure. 

Officials had asked that if you are a resident that uses an irrigation system, to please refrain from using it until further notified.  

More news: NC sheriff say scammer's calls show up as sheriff's office telephone number

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.