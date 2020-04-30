BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton police are investigating after they found an elderly man neglected in a home later condemned by the fire department.
BPD says they were called to a code enforcement complaint on Blake Street earlier Thursday afternoon, but the call evolved when they found the man suffering from obvious neglect. This included open wounds on his body and old, dirty medical dressings on a recent surgery site. Additionally, the interior of the house was filthy without adequate ventilation or fresh food, and was littered with insects and piles of trash strewn throughout the house. Police also say the man was unable to get himself out of the house if an emergency happened.
The victim has now been taken into protective custody with help from DSS and EMS, and will receive proper medical care.
Upon further investigation, BPD says there was obvious drug use inside the house, and a female resident, identified as Lisa Ballew, exposed a small child routinely to narcotics. BPD also determined the residents were stealing power from neighbors and had to take several neglected dogs into protective custody.
Belton FD then condemned the house to prevent anyone from entering, along to prevent the potential for injury or fire.
Police are now looking for Ballew, described as a woman in her mid-30s. She will face charges of neglect of a vulnerable adult, child neglect, animal abuse, and theft of utilities, among others.
Anyone who knows of Ballew's whereabouts should call police.
