BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Belton police K9 officer is being hailed as a good boy for bringing in his first suspect since joining the force.
K9 Lubeck was deployed Sunday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. near the Ingles on South Main Street, BPD says an officer had tried to stop a man who matched a description for a recent burglary suspect. The suspect evaded the officer on a motorcycle and fled up Broyles Avenue before losing control of the motorcycle near the intersection with Edgewood Avenue. The suspect then fled on foot into nearby woods between Broyles Avenue and Campbell Street, where the officer lost sight of the suspect.
That's when additional help was called, which included Honea Path PD, Anderson County deputies, and K9 Lubeck. Lubeck was able to track the suspect through the woods to a creek where officers couldn't locate a safe spot to cross the water. Lubeck and his handler moved further down the creek and safely crossed over, where he reacquired the suspect's trail and lead officers directly to where the suspect was hiding.
BPD was able to take 32-year-old James Houston Hipp of Belton into custody without further incident. As of writing, he's in the Anderson County Detention Center and charged with the following:
- Possession of a stolen motorcycle
- Possession of meth
- Possession of other controlled substances
- Resisting arrest
- Failure to stop for blue lights/siren
- Reckless driving
- Driving under suspension
- Multiple traffic charges
Hipp also had an outstanding warrant from SC Pardon, Probation, and Parole Services.
The burglary Hipp is suspected of remains under investigation.
