BELTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police said a suspect charged on Thursday night was also charged in June in connection to a hit-and-run that injured multiple people, according to the Belton Police Department.
The Belton Police Department confirmed that the suspect Robert Tyler Saxton was charged by the Anderson Police Department in connection to a hit-and-run incident.
Previously: Police: Man charged after hit-and-run that injured multiple people
Police said the incident on Thursday night happened on O-Neal Street in Belton when a man was driving recklessly on a motorcycle. When police attempted to stop him, the man ran into a house where he knew the occupants, said police. They say he surrendered 30 minutes later.
According to police, Robert Tyler Saxon was charged with driving under suspension and possession of stolen property.
Police say the motorcycle was stolen out of Greenville City.
