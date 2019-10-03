BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Belton police say a chase that spanned two Upstate counties began with a woman being assaulted and carjacked Wednesday evening.
Belton police chief Robert Young says it all began around 6:15 p.m. on S. Main Street. He says a woman at the Shell gas station was assaulted by a man, who then stole her car and took off down Highway 247 and Highway 25.
Young says Belton police officers tracked down the suspect, but the suspect saw officers first and sped off from them on Highway 25, leading them on a chase to Greenville County. Young says the suspect struck two motorists on the highway in Greenville County, causing a crash that finally resulted in the suspect's capture.
Young tells us the only injured party was the suspect, who is now in a hospital. He says the suspect will be taken to the Anderson County Detention Center after release to be charged.
According to Chief Young, the suspect was out on bond from another incident stemming from two weeks ago. At this time police are not releasing the suspect's name.
We're told Anderson County deputies and Greenville County deputies helped in the chase.
