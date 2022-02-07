BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Belton Police Department said officers are searching for Joshua Gabriel Cuddy, a 16-year-old who ran away this morning.
Officers said Cuddy was being transported from Lancaster Children's home to the Anderson County Courthouse for a hearing in family court when he asked the driver if they could stop to use the bathroom.
According to officers, the DSS contracted driver stopped at a convenience store in Belton, and Cuddy went inside. When he came out, Cuddy began to run down Anderson Street. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to find Cuddy.
Anyone with information regarding Cuddy is asked to call 911, Anderson County Non-Emergency 864-260-4444, or DSS Supervisor Brittany Standridge 864-844-3556.
