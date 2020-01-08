BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Belton Police say they've arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a string of burglaries at an Upstate storage unit facility.
Investigators say they were looking into at least seven burglaries reported at the Triple AAA Storage facility on Calhoun Street. The reported crimes began on December 21, and have been consistent through at least January 2.
Wednesday, police said they responded to the facility around 10:40 a.m. in reference to yet another burglary call. When they arrived, they spoke with a holder of a storage unit, who told them she noticed one of the units at the end of the building had been burglarized.
Members from SLED and the Belton Fire Department assisted officers in surveying the unit, using thermal imaging technology. They searched the interiors of several adjacent units as well, determining a total of four had been entered by a suspect.
Police say a fifth unit had attempted to be entered.
Eventually, officers found Lester Lesley Lawson III inside the storage facility. He was apprehended and is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center pending a bond court appearance.
Officers are still attempting to track down all individuals who found themselves victims of the burglaries so that they may take note of all items stolen - not just in this incident, but those in the past.
