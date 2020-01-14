BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Belton Police Department announced Tuesday that they've made an arrest in connection to various business burglaries in the area.
Police Chief Robert Young said his department spent the last several days investigating a string of burglaries at businesses on Blair Mill Road that were reported over the weekend.
Eventually, they were able to identify Larry Wayne Seals as a suspect.
On January 13, Chief Young said officers were working an unrelated drug investigation and happened upon Seals. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.
Seals has been charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
