BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Belton police say they responded to reports of a reckless driver operating a U-Haul near the Mill Village area of Belton on Thursday. According to police, the vehicle stopped because of a flat tire.
Police say they were advised by dispatch that the vehicle matched a license plate number from a pursuit with Honea Path police that occurred earlier the same day.
The two men standing with the vehicle consented to a search which led police to discover a Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia, according to a release.
Upon this discovery, police say they arrested 45-year-old Daniel Wade Jones of Greenville and 35-year-old Kevin Michael Riley of Honea Path for weapons violations and drug offenses.
The two men are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center, according to Belton PD.
