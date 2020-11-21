BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police have arrested Anna Marie Alexander, according to a release from the Belton Police Department.
Police say that Alexander was arrested after officers noticed a vehicle matching a description of Alexander's 1990s model Nissan sedan that was driving near Belton City Hall.
Officers say they caught up with the vehicle at the intersection of Haynie and Taylor Streets where they found Alexander to be the driver.
Upon noticing that officers were approaching, police say that Alexander fled on Taylor St. towards Anderson St. After pursuing Alexander towards Mill Village, Alexander's car jumped a curb on North and Cherry St. and eventually came to a stop on Cherry St. where officers say they took Alexander into custody without further incident.
The search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun, drug residue and drug paraphernalia. Belton police say they are still trying to determine the owner of the car and the handgun.
Alexander is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center where she is being charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen goods and other traffic and drug offenses, according to police.
Officers say that Alexander will be held pending the service of warrants from several other surrounding jurisdictions including the Anderson County Sheriff's Department.
