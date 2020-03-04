BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Belton police said arrest warrants have been issued for a man accused of running from officers after a chase early Wendesday morning and officers said the suspect’s girlfriend was also arrested.
Police said an officer tried to pull over a car that was driving down Main Street with no headlights around 1 a.m.
The car didn’t stop and eventually turned onto Griffin Street, where police said the driver ran off.
Three people and a gun were found inside the car.
One person in the car was Elizabeth Ann Goins, who police say resides with the suspected driver, Domenic Qwentez Lomax of Pelzer.
Police said Goins was charged with obstruction.
Officers were not able to track down Lomax but police said warrants were signed charging him with Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, and Habitual Offender.
