Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, officers with the Belton Police Department were called to a home on Green Street around 1 p.m. for an infant choking.
According to Police Chief Robert Young, an officer arrived on scene to find a child choking on medicine her mother had given her to help with pain from teething.
Police say the officer immediately turned the baby over and began patting her back in an effort to dislodge the medicine and open the airway.
After a couple of pats, police say the baby began to breath again on her on. EMS arrived and transported the child to the hospital for evaluation.
