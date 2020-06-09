BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Belton Police officers have announced the arrest of two men who now face drug charges.
A search warrant resulted in the discovery of 131 grams of marijuana and $2,200 in cash, as well as phones and computers.
Daniel Sloan Woods, 40, and James Gquan Henry, 28, were both taken into custody.
Both are pending bond court at the Anderson County Detention Center.
