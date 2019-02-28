Stolen ring returned

An Arizona woman finally got her class ring back years after it had been stolen. (Photo courtesy: Robyn Reyff/ February 27, 2019)

BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Arizona woman has a new connection to the Upstate after her class ring was found in the area.

Robyn Reyff says her class ring was stolen from her car back in 1988 after she took it to the shop for maintenance.

She graduated high school in Dickson, Tennessee. The class ring was found by Sgt. Anthony Smith with the Belton Police Department.

Smith says he believes the ring had been with the department a little over five years.

Finding the actual person who the ring belongs to is almost like finding a needle in a haystack. But, it was done.

Reyff says Belton contacted her through Facebook. He told her who he was and asked her questions about when she graduated high school and the ring.

Once he confirmed she was the rightful owner, he mailed it to her in Arizona.

